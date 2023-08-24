Charles Read Academy pupils are celebrating their eagerly awaited GCSE results.

Pupils and staff at the academy in Corby Glen are celebrating their results after a “tough year”.

Sue Jones, executive principal at Charles Read, said: “We are very proud of year 11 pupils who showed great maturity in their approach to their studies.

A Charles Read Academy student who is celebrating their GCSE success.

“They were very conscientious, responded well to staff feedback and displayed our Charles Read Academy values in their daily interactions.

“They have shown that they can shape their life positively, and the Charles Read Academy community wishes them well for the future.”

Evie Barker achieved one grade 9, two grade 8s and three grade 7s. She will be heading to sixth form to study art, photography and English literature.

George Tasker achieved one grade 8, three grade 7s and a grade 6. He will be going on to study physics, maths and geography.

Head boy Oscar Deniz Woodward achieved one grade 8, three grades 7 and one grade 6. He will be going on to study law, business and sociology.

Bailey Burnett achieved three grades 7 and one grade 6.

Twin brothers Kade and Zac Walker accumulated an impressive two grade 8s, seven grade 7s and seven grade 6s between them.

Charlie King, head of school at Charles Read Academy, said: “We are very proud of our Year 11 cohort this year who showed so much CRA Resilience and Confidence throughout Year 10 and 11, as well as during the exam series.

“We know that our pupils will continue their academic and character development beyond life at CRA and we wish them every success for the future.”

The school forms part of the David Ross Education Trust.

Stuart Burns, chief executive at the trust, said: “I am so proud of our Year 11 pupils and staff today.

“It’s been another challenging year in education, but the excellent results across the trust are a testament to their resilience and hard work over the past year.

“I’m excited to see what our pupils go on to achieve as they move into the next stage of their lives, and wish them all the success for the future.”