Traffic is queuing after a main road was blocked by an accident this morning (Tuesday, August 31).

There is congestion on the A43 Stamford Road in both directions near The Exeter Arms in Easton-on-the-Hill.

Traffic sensors suggest drivers are taking it in turns to pass the scene when safe to do so.

There are delays of 17 minutes which are increasing between Slate Drift and High Street with vehicles travelling at an average speed of five mph.