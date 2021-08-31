Home   News   Article

Accident on A43 Stamford Road near The Exeter Arms in Easton-on-the-Hill

By Maddy Baillie
Published: 10:41, 31 August 2021
 | Updated: 10:42, 31 August 2021

Traffic is queuing after a main road was blocked by an accident this morning (Tuesday, August 31).

There is congestion on the A43 Stamford Road in both directions near The Exeter Arms in Easton-on-the-Hill.

Traffic sensors suggest drivers are taking it in turns to pass the scene when safe to do so.

There are delays of 17 minutes which are increasing between Slate Drift and High Street with vehicles travelling at an average speed of five mph.

