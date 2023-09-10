A member of my Puppy Academy training class came up to me after class filled with delight because others said her dog behaved well while walking on the street, writes Baston animal behaviour expert Karen Wild.

The dog didn't jump around or pull on the leash. People praised the dog, not her. They called the dog very obedient, calm, and well-behaved. But sometimes, we don't give credit to the owner when the dog behaves nicely, yet we're quick to blame the owner if the dog acts badly.

We often hear complaints like "I wish my dog would do that" or "My dog pulls so hard that my arms hurt." Many dog owners ask for help with these issues.

The person from my class openly and very rightly with pride, told those who complimented her dog that she had been training her Cockerpoo since it was a small puppy. She regularly attended training classes and practiced walking with a leash when the dog was tiny, through its stressful teenage phase, and up to now. It took a whole year of consistent effort, every day, to make the dog well-behaved and calm.

These dogs might seem naturally obedient, but I know better. Not everyone comes to my puppy classes, some go to other classes that don’t teach the essential life skills as well as ‘obedience’ - but everyone teaches their dogs in some way.

Whether we like it or not, our dog is our lifelong companion. We chose the dog, brought it home, and are responsible for teaching it how to behave. We decide how our dogs act when they're outside. Sadly, some places locally have become off-limits for people and their dogs. It's a bit like avoiding certain areas late on a Friday night because there have been too many fights between dogs and their owners.

Dogs involved in fights need to learn and be taught before things spill over into nightmares, and it's much easier when they're young and small. Don't delay training your puppy. Playtime is fun, but it should also include proper teaching. Without proper teaching, playtime can turn into fights, and bad habits stick.

Your new puppy should play with other dogs, but don't pick a chaotic pet shop or field-based group gathering over proper lessons. Start early, before your puppy gets too old (our classes start when the puppy is between 12-22 weeks old). These early times are important and can't be replaced. Fixing mistakes later is hard.

Let's start anew. We welcome puppies to our classes, and there's usually a waiting list. So, get your puppy enrolled now for the upcoming weeks. You'll be happy you did, and your pup will be too, for its whole life.