Stamford accordionist records music video at Normanton Church on Rutland Water
Published: 12:00, 21 August 2020
A musician who turned his hobby into a career has released a music video.
Jonny Kerry, who lives in Stamford, has recorded an accordion cover of ‘Tango pour Claude’.
The music video was recorded at Normanton Church on Rutland Water as Jonny wanted his first official music video to be ‘filmed in the local area’.
