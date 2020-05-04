RAF cadet flying high after being chosen as RAF Wittering Station Commander’s Cadet
Published: 14:00, 04 May 2020
A young high-flier from Stamford has been appointed as the RAF Wittering Station Commander’s Cadet.
The position will allow Cadet Corporal Evie Griffen, from 2071 Stamford Squadron, to receive a unique insight into the air force.
She will be joined by Cadet Corporal Jessica Brown, from 1279 Melton Mowbray Squadron, as the new A4 Force Elements Commander’s Cadet.
