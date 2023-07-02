Having posted my latest long distance lycra clad achievement on Facebook, a 73 mile ‘tour de force’ around Rutland for RAFA, a friend queried the acronym RAFA, writes Rutland columnist Allan Grey.

He then suggested I might use my journalistic exposure to do justice to a few more acronyms, well LMAO (laughed my ankles off) when I read that. He asked why so many organisations these days identify themselves with an acronym, a TLA, an FLA, or in a minority of cases, an MLA, rather than use their full name?

First of all I should explain, RAFA is an acronym, because it is pronounced as a single word….RAFA! If we were to pronounce it R-A-F-A, i.e. separate letters, then it would be an abbreviation or to give it its correct description, an initialism. On that basis TLAs, FLAs and MLAs (three, four and many letter abbreviations) are not acronyms, they’re abbreviations. Boy, I’m glad we got that out of the way, now you can enjoy the rest of the column.

Workers have gone AWOL. Photo: Allan Grey

RAFA, or to give the organisation its full title, the Royal Air Force Association, supports current and past members of the RAF and their families. Each year they organise a charity cycle event, 50, 75 or 100 miles in and around Rutland, and several hundred cyclists, including yours truly took part the Saturday before last, hence the need to proclaim my magnificent MAMIL achievement to the world via FB. I love the acronym MAMIL, not so much the ‘l for lycra’ you understand, but as a septuagenarian it’s the ‘MA for middle aged’ assertion I love.

So, what about some of the popular acronyms we have used past and present, don’t you just love them, so much hidden in so little. Folk of my age will remember HOLLAND, (Hope Our Love Lives And Never Dies) or SWALK (Sealed With A Loving Kiss), written on the reverse side of the envelope posted to a loved one. Now all we get at the end of an email is KR (kind regards), or GOAT (greatest of all time), yep, no kidding. Then again someone might be so frustrated with you that they sign off with SMT (sucking my teeth) or if they’re really miffed with you, NRN (no reply necessary), a complete casserole of acronyms and abbreviations.

While there are examples dating back to the first two centuries AD, it wasn’t until the 20th Century that acronyms became a common way of forming new words, indeed the word acronym itself was only coined around 1950. Since then we have got increasingly lazy, with smart phones encouraging us to use this new abbreviated language, and of course it’s amazing what messages can be wrapped up in a simple acronym, both to praise and to chastise.

How many times have you heard someone say something, or make a point quite seriously, only for you to think, what a load of BS, and I’m not talking bachelor of science here. Well now you can agree to disagree with them by responding: ‘There We Are Then’, and whilst they feel satisfied they have made their point and that you understand, you can think there’s an acronym here somewhere.

As defined above a real acronym is one that makes a pronouncable word, such as well known organisations like NATO (North Atlantic Treaty Organisation) and OPEC (Oil and Petroleum Exporting Countries). Then again there are technology acronyms such as SCUBA (self-contained underwater breathing apparatus) or RADAR (radio detection and ranging). Two of my favourites however are from the US military, occasioned when things are perhaps not going exactly to plan, a bit like the UK economy at the present time, namely FUBAR, one polite translation of which is ‘fluffed up beyond all recognition’, and similarly SNAFU, ‘situation normal, all fluffed up’.

Now, for anyone on foot heading into Oakham via the South Street footbridge, AWOL would be a suitable acronym to describe the current situation where workmen have closed the bridge, laid a few new flooring sheets and then gone fishing. Absent without leave for many days, just like most on-street work these days.

Moving on, as usual I have researched some humour to finish with this week, and at risk of piling into the minefield of identity politics and gender fluidity, I’ll leave you with these gems found amongst the comments at the end of a recent newspaper article on the subject. Apparently a 13 year old student at a school somewhere in the UK told her teacher that she now identified as a cat, and the teacher told the other students in her class that this had to be accepted, triggering many amusing comments.

One gentleman commented that he had once dated a lady who identified as a wheelie bin and she insisted he take her out every Thursday morning (LOL). Another lady said she had been in a relationship with a guy who identified as a Morris Minor (yes that does date them, doesn’t it), apparently most days he used to drive her round the bend before having a complete breakdown.To finish however, I am trying to establish a viable acronym, suitable for someone well known, someone in the news a lot, someone not exactly known for their veracity, someone who is perhaps Blond, Obnoxious, Ramshackle, and an Inveterate Storyteller. Just wondering if anyone springs to mind? If so, please feel free to let the editor know.