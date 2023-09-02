Last weekend’s Stamford Diversity Festival is a great example of what our grassroots community groups contribute to the benefit of our communities, writes South Kesteven District Council leader Richard Cleaver (Ind).

A lot of work behind the scenes created a great day’s entertainment for all.

At SKDC we are currently in the process of writing a new corporate plan - as we must do every few years. In all our initial discussions about it, the theme of ‘building stronger communities’ looms large. It is an aim which is pivotal to what local democracy should deliver.

We are very fortunate in Stamford, Bourne, and the Deepings in having such a large, diverse range of active community groups which not only benefit their members but also benefit the wider community though their dedicated voluntary service: The Citizen’s Advice service, sports clubs, ‘In Bloom’ groups, social clubs, Round Table, poetry groups, Rotary clubs, cadets, scouts, guides, food charities, faith groups, The Lions, litter pickers, Street Pastors, civic societies, The Red Cross, The Royal British Legion, health charities, heritage groups, choirs, mental health support groups, animal charities, book clubs, Twinning groups, visitor information volunteers, campaign groups, theatre groups, and even political parties! Apologies for any omissions, but I thought I should list as many as I can just to illustrate the point.

SKDC always recognises the important work of community groups, and this recognition is demonstrated through our annual Community Awards. We also provide funding for groups and advice on how to access funding from other sources too.

For groups seeking advice on funding, we are running a community funding workshop on September 21 at Stamford Corn Exchange from 6pm until 8pm. It will cover funding opportunities including our UK Shared Prosperity Fund allocation, LotterySK, and the SK Community Fund. The free workshop will provide informal discussions on what's available to support small grass roots events and initiatives through to larger projects needing capital investment.

We are keen to support those who support our communities.

But there’s just one thing missing. Many of our suburban residential areas do not have formally constituted residents’ community groups, and without one it is difficult to run community projects, access funding, put on events, etc… and it’s more effective to lobby local councillors like me if you have one! Ever since I was first elected, I’ve been encouraging the formation of residents’ community groups and I’d like to take this opportunity to mention this again.

I welcome your comments: Richard.Cleaver@SouthKesteven.gov.uk.