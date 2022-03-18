After being postponed for two years because of covid, a production of ‘Lord of the Flies’ will finally be going ahead in July.

Tolethorpe Youth Drama Theatre Makers are currently looking for male and female actors aged from 16 to 22 who are keen to gain invaluable experience.

The production will be staged as part of the Stamford Shakespeare Company’s 2022 summer season of productions at Tolethorpe Hall.

Lord of the Flies is on stage this season at Tolethorpe

Mary Benzies, the programme’s director, said: “Lord Of The Flies has huge relevance to today’s audience and our open-air theatre is the perfect setting upon which to stage this electrifying production of the play.”

The cast will work closely with the design and creative team to help make a production that is ‘bold, exciting and inspiring’, according to Mary.

Auditions will take place on Thursday, March 24 at Tolethorpe Hall.

People wanting to book an audition slot should email: tyd@stamfordshakespeare.co.uk