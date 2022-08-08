A TV and film actor who has returned his attentions to forging a name in the music industry is to return home for a special gig later this month.

Andrew Mullan, from Stamford, has BBC’s hit TV detective drama Luther among his credits, and a best actor award in the United States, but is now on a mission to make it big with Penny Mob.

The town's Voodoo Lounge at Mama Liz's will host the final leg of the indie trio’s Hometown Tour on Friday, August 19, fresh from dates in London and Glasgow - click here for ticket details.