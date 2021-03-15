Whether they fancy turning it into a miniature library, a museum or a defibrillator store, communities can 'adopt' an iconic red phone box for £1.

The first red phone boxes appeared in 1926, but most of these and the more modern glass kiosks have been retired from service as people rely on mobile phones.

Since 2008, 784 phone boxes in the East Midlands have been taken on by their communities, but several remain available.

A book exchange is another popular re-use for old phone boxes

These can be found in High Street and Broad Street in Stamford, Market Place in Oakham, Market Place in Market Deeping, Morton, Greatford, Witham-on-the-Hill, Edenham, Grimsthorpe, Braceborough, Market Overton, Ayston, Lyddington, North Luffenham, Little Casterton, Swinstead, Folkingham, Pickworth, and Aslackby.

Sarah Walker from BT said the 'Adopt a Kiosk’ scheme makes it possible for communities to keep their phone box while giving it a new purpose.

“Thousands of communities have already come up with a fantastic array of ideas to re-use their beloved local phone box," she said.

Cathie Gwilliam from Edith Weston Parish Council, which has converted two phone boxes in the village to defibrillator units

"Applying is quick and easy and we are always happy to speak to communities about adopting our phone boxes.”

Two potentially life-saving defibrillators have been installed inside former BT red phone boxes in the Rutland village of Edith Weston.

The first was installed in a box in King Edward Way several years ago and, after hearing that BT was planning to decommission another one in Derwent Avenue, the parish council decided to take ownership of it through the Adopt a Kiosk scheme.

The council took on the box for £1 and with the support of the Community Heartbeat Trust and local businesses it has now been converted into a defibrillator unit.

This kiosk was turned into a history box

Cathie Gwilliam, clerk of Edith Weston Parish Council, said: “We’re extremely grateful to Annington and Princebuild for donating the defibrillator to our village, and for restoring the decommissioned phone box in Derwent Avenue into something that will benefit the whole community.

“The latest one is in a housing estate that is slightly separated from the old village, so it’s really handy to have one in this location as well.

“The red phone boxes are very iconic but conversions like these show that they can still serve a purpose and still have a place in our towns and villages. I would urge other communities to consider their local phone box as once they are gone, they are gone forever.

“We hope we never have to use the defibrillators but it’s reassuring to know that they are there.”

For further details on how to apply to Adopt a Kiosk go to www.bt.com/adopt where application forms and information can be found.