‘First day at school’ photos are usually cute, but Wilson's, who has just joined Stamford Endowed Schools, really takes the biscuit.

The 15-week-old cocker spaniel, who enjoyed his first taste of snow last week, will take on the role of ‘pastoral pup’, playing his part in an evolving pastoral programme.

Once socialised and after his first brithday, he will begin nine months of training before graduating as a working wellbeing dog.