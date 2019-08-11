Education watchdogs have rated the county’s Adult Learning services as ‘Good’, with some areas deemed ‘Outstanding’.

The inspection focused on adult and community learning and apprenticeship programmes delivered by Lincolnshire County Council and study programmes delivered by the Young People’s Learning Provision.

Ofsted gave a ‘Good’ rating to the effectiveness of leadership and management, quality of teaching and learning, outcomes for learners, 16 to 19 study programmes, adult learning programmes and apprenticeships.

Personal development, behaviour and welfare were rated ‘Outstanding’.

Inspectors found residents in the most disadvantaged areas have excellent opportunities to attend learning venues close to home.

Attending courses also helped those perceived to be at the greatest risk of being unemployed.

Learners receive high-quality advice and guidance so that most progress into employment, further study or voluntary work.

Learners also develop an excellent range of personal, social and employability skills.

During the June inspection there were 314 adult learners on basic level courses, 838 in-house apprentices employed by the council and 225 learners on 16 to 19 study programmes with learners having a wide range of additional learning needs and around a quarter with higher support needs.

Coun Patricia Bradwell, executive councillor for children’s services said the council was com mitted to providing good support to adults and children at risk of unemployment.

“It’s not easy reaching all those who need our support in such a large rural county as ours but our teams have high expectations in giving everyone the chance to get into employment or education and training programmes which will help their future prospects.”

Coun Bradwell added: “We were particularly proud to be given outstanding for the personal development, behaviour and welfare

– which reflects the hard work and dedication of all staff in ensuring learners are supported in all aspects of their learning.

“We were recognised as supporting learners in developing excellent employability and personal and social skills to enhance their prospects to not only find employment but to stay employed.”