Stamford Foodbank received support from staff at the Chartered Institute of Procurement and Supply

By Darren Greenwood
Published: 16:00, 08 December 2019

More than 100 staff at the Chartered Institute of Procurement and Supply at Easton-on-the-Hill have helped the Stamford Foodbank with an ‘advent calendar’ with a difference.

Instead of buying gifts for workmates, employees at Easton House have been bringing in staple items all month, such as milk, tinned meat, fish, rice and pulses, including pet food and also some festive treats such as Christmas cake and crackers for local people in need.

Kate Rattigan of the CIPS Social team behind the initiative said the organisation wanted to help people who were struggling and “we were overwhelmed with donations”.

Stamford Foodbank said it was delighted with the donations which will make ‘a real difference’ to so many families this Christmas.

