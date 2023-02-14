An adventure playground is on track to open in late spring.

Burghley House near Stamford is creating the new visitor attraction that will be located close to the sculpture garden.

The centrepiece of the playground will be a multi-level play tower featuring three tall spires with ‘pepper pot’ roof detailing to reflect the architecture of Burghley.

In addition there will raised walkways, slides, bridges, and lookout towers.

There will also be a separate toddler area, and the whole playarea has been designed with accessibility in mind.

A spokesperson for Burghley said work on the attraction is “progressing well” and the play structure is taking shape.

Work is underway on a new playground at Burghley House

The equipment has been designed by CAP.Co Adventure Play.

Separate tickets will be available, which will include access to the Garden of Surprises and sculpture garden, with pricing to and opening date be announced soon.

Burghley House and gardens are currently closed for winter and will reopen on March 18.

