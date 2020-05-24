People will be able to join a business briefing via Zoom to gain advice on recovery after lockdown.

Hosted by South Kesteven’s economic growth and regeneration company InvestSK, there will be an update on work that has been undertaken to support businesses.

The results of a business survey that it has been conducting will also be shared, and there will be details about the government’s latest discretionary business grant scheme and application process, which is due to launch early next month.