A council is aiming to help members of a community connect and voice concerns at a drop-in event.

The event from midday to 2pm at Bourne Corn Exchange on Thursday, August 17, offers the opportunity to ask questions and discuss issues with officers from South Kesteven District Council.

‘Council in the Community’ is designed to help people access services and discuss issues relating to housing, environmental health and anti-social behaviour.

Advice on grant opportunities and the cost of living will also be available.

