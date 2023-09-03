A care home is inviting the local community to discuss their concerns over paying for care.

Chater Lodge Care Home, in High Street, Ketton, will host a seminar on the issue on Wednesday, September 6 at 6.30pm.

Guests can meet local and impartial financial consultants from Welland Valley Legal who will advise on how to plan for care.

Christian Jenkins, a solicitor from Welland Valley Legal

Topics will include what it means to have a Power of Attorney and how to manage care fees.

They will also have a chance to meet a local solicitor to discuss their individual concerns.

“It can be a daunting process, but the finance experts are completely impartial when offering their advice, and we here at Maple Leaf and Newton House are always available to provide support and advice about care to anyone who needs it,” said general manager Zoe Postgate.

Chater Lodge, in Ketton

“If anyone is unable to make it on the day, but would like to pop in for a tour and a cup of tea, our doors are always open.”