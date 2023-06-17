Every month Citizens Advice South Lincolnshire answers your questions.

This month, the question is: I’m interested in volunteering for Citizens Advice South Lincolnshire, but I’m not sure I have the right experience. Can I still help?

Their answer?

Citizens Advice logo

At Citizens Advice South Lincolnshire (CASL), we know that the cost of living crisis is affecting everyone in our local communities. Fuel debt, the cost of essential items and inflation have pushed the most vulnerable into further hardship. People are needing our help more than ever before…and you can definitely assist us.

At CASL, we welcome volunteers of all backgrounds and experiences. Our training programme enables volunteers with no or limited experience to be continually supported as they develop in their roles. Even after completion, our volunteers are offered the opportunities to continue building their knowledge and updating their skillsets.

There are many volunteering opportunities available. These range from helping clients find a way forward with the problems they face to admin assistants and receptionists. You can also join our Research and Campaigns team. The team raises awareness and campaigns to improve policies and practices that adversely affect our clients.

We have also developed new volunteer roles to meet our needs as a service. Marketing volunteers will help promote CASL and the work that we do. Fundraising volunteers will help plan and identify ways for us to raise much needed funds as a charity. There is also the option to combine roles.

Volunteering can be flexible to suit you. We anticipate that our volunteers will contribute 6 hours of time per week as a minimum. How you decide to split the time is up to you. You can even volunteer for longer if you are enjoying your role.

If you are interested in volunteering, please go to www.citizensadvicesouthlincs.org.uk and fill out our enquiry form, which can be found by clicking on the volunteer button in the blue bar at the top of the home page.

If you are interested in making a positive difference to people and contributing to your community, please consider volunteering with us.