Homes scheme near Stamford will remove village 'eyesore'
Plans for new homes in Tinwell, just outside Stamford, will include properties classed as ‘affordable’.
Hereward Homesof Empingham has applied to Rutland County Council to build the development on brownfield land adjacent to Holme Close, off Casterton Lane.
The application seeks to remove an existing steel frame barn and build 14 homes, including four affordable homes.
The site, previously used as a contractors yard, would be redeveloped with ‘mixed use dwellings’ which would deliver a ‘visual and amenity improvement’ to Tinwell.
The application added Hereward Homes had consulted with the parish council, which was keen to remove the existing barm as it was “an eyesore as you enter the village”.
COMMENTS ()
Register or log in via Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Google+ or your Iliffe Media account to post comments.
Iliffe Media does not moderate comments. Please click here for our house rules.
People who post abusive comments about other users or those featured in articles will be banned.
Thank you. Your comment has been received and will appear on the site shortly.
Terms of Comments
We do not actively moderate, monitor or edit contributions to the reader comments but we may intervene and take such action as we think necessary, please click here for our house rules.
If you have any concerns over the contents on our site, please either register those concerns using the report abuse button, contact us here.