Plans for new homes in Tinwell, just outside Stamford, will include properties classed as ‘affordable’.

Hereward Homesof Empingham has applied to Rutland County Council to build the development on brownfield land adjacent to Holme Close, off Casterton Lane.

The application seeks to remove an existing steel frame barn and build 14 homes, including four affordable homes.

The site, previously used as a contractors yard, would be redeveloped with ‘mixed use dwellings’ which would deliver a ‘visual and amenity improvement’ to Tinwell.

The application added Hereward Homes had consulted with the parish council, which was keen to remove the existing barm as it was “an eyesore as you enter the village”.