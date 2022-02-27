An application for four flats has been given the green light.

Plans drawn up by architects for South Kesteven District Council won approval at a meeting of its planning committee on Thursday (February 24).

The one-bedroom homes will be built between 80 and 82 Elizabeth Road, Stamford, replacing some old garages.

Members of the planning committee seemed keen to provide more affordable housing in Stamford. Design: Michael Dyson Associates Ltd

When built, the building will have two storeys, with all occupants having their own door to enter their individual flat, and there will parking spaces for three cars.

At the district council planning meeting, Coun Penny Robins (Con - Glen) said: “I think it has been designed well and Stamford is short of affordable rented accommodation.”

Coun Harrish Bisnauthsing (Lib Dem aligned with Ind - Stamford St Mary’s) said: “I personally quite like the design.

The flats will provide Stamford with four affordable rental properties. Design: Michael Dyson Associates Ltd

"I think it is much better use of the space that will be provided for much-needed housing - especially council housing - in Stamford. I welcome this proposal.”

Stamford Town Council had raised concerns about the application because members believed there were not enough parking spaces for the homes.

The district planning committee members were unanimous in their approval.