The countdown was called, the plunger was pushed and there was a rather long, dark pause - everyone held their breath.

Then, Stamford's Christmas lights sprang to life in a dazzling display that raised a relieved cheer from the Red Lion Square crowd.

Despite the worrying moment for organisers, the eventual switch-on of the Christmas tree and High Street lights didn't disappoint.

The big moment followed a full day of entertainment in the town, which included a Christmas street market in High Street, Ironmonger Street and Broad Street, with plenty of food, drink and gifts to be had.

Father Christmas's reindeer were a popular attraction in Broad Street, while the Woven Chords choir sang during the afternoon, as well as children from St George's and Malcolm Sargent primary schools.

The Friends of Stamford and Rutland Theatre also provided a full programme of entertainment in the High Street, and Stamford Pantomime Players' cast of Dick Whittington were out in costume among the thousands of people who visited the town centre during the day.

Reindeer brought along to join in the festivities at Stamford Christmas market(22420405)

Stamford Library was also a hive of activity, with exquisite hand-made silverware and jewellery on sale at two stalls that were set up among the books and DVDs.

Meanwhile, Santa's Grotto with the Stamford Lions in Broad Street was a popular attraction for children.

At 4.30pm hundreds of people gathered in Red Lion Square for the lights to be switched on.

The Christmas lights after they were switched on in Red Lion Square, Stamford

This year it was the job of nine-year-old Daniel Mason, a pupil at St George's Primary School, who won the opportunity at the Halloween Spooktacular event in Stamford, thanks to his fantastic fancy dress outfit.

Daniel was helped by DJ Rob Persani from Rutland Radio and the big man himself, Father Christmas, who arrived on his sleigh down Red Lion Street.

Speaking at the switch-on, Stamford Mayor Breda-Rae Griffin said: "It's absolutely wonderful to see so many people and it's lovely to go through the streets and everybody's waving and cheering and happy."

Rob Persani added that he thought it was the best turn out that he had seen from the town for the switching on of the lights.

