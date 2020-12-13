Gareth Davies MP for Stamford and Bourne discusses Shop Stamford, tier system and the coronavirus vaccine
Published: 08:00, 13 December 2020
In his latest column, Gareth Davies MP for Stamford and Bourne, discusses shopping locally:
Our high streets are not just places we go to buy things, they are the setting for the experience of socialising, of interacting with our neighbours and meeting new people.
Popping out to the shops is a part of who we are and part of our lives that has had to be taken away in recent months in the fight against coronavirus.