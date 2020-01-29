The mystery of Agatha Christie’s 11 lost days will be revealed at Stamford Arts Centre on Thursday, January 30.

In 1926 Agatha Christie was at the centre of a mystery as perplexing as any of her fiction. Her crashed car was discovered in Surrey and the famous author was missing, presumed dead for 11 days.

However, she was eventually found at a luxury hotel in Harrogate where she claim then and for the rest of the life, that she was suffering from amnesia and remembered nothing. Neither the press nor the police believed her.

Liz Grand in her new one-woman show, Where is Mrs Christie?(27370209)

Did Agatha Christie lie, and if so why? Did she suffer from amnesia? Was it a publicity stunt? or was there a darker secret involved in this disappearance?The answer to all these questions will be revealed by Liz Grand in this new one-woman show, Where Is Mrs Christie?

The show starts at 7.30pm and tickets cost £14 (£13) from www.stamfordartscentre.com