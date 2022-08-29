The key to a long and healthy life is exercise, according to a group of pensioners who have pulled up a chair to a workout class.

It can be hard to find the motivation to exercise but for a class at Active Performance King’s Cliffe it is what they look forward to all week.

Despite sweltering temperatures of 30C, the ‘get active’ class on Friday, August 13, was booked up by 15 keen gym-goers who travel from across the area to take part.