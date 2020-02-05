An agreement has been reached between South Kesteven District Council and Burghley Land Limited to move forward with plans to develop the former Cummins Generator Technologies site

The proposed development will be known as St Martin’s Park and will include the former Cummins site and land immediately to the east.

The Council and Burghley will be jointly proposing a mixed-use scheme, including employment opportunities.

Proposals are being made ready for stakeholder and public consultation ahead of a planning application being submitted later this year.

Director of Burghley House Preservation Trust Miranda Rock and leader of South Kesteven District Council Kelham Cooke

Speaking about the agreement, Coun Kelham Cooke, leader of South Kesteven District Council said: “I am delighted to be working in partnership with Burghley on this development which will bring huge benefits to Stamford, and the wider district.

"In Burghley, I know that we have a partner who shares the same passion and drive to see Stamford continue to thrive, but in a sensitive and sustainable way that meets the needs of current and future generations whilst protecting our wonderful heritage.

“The sustainable yet dynamic development of this site is a priority for me, because of the opportunity it presents to enable businesses to start-up or grow whilst providing quality homes to meet housing demand for all.”

Miranda Rock, House Director of Burghley House Preservation Trust said: “We are delighted to be working in partnership with South Kesteven District Council to develop St Martin’s Park.

"We have a shared vision that will revitalise this site and provide lifestyle and employment opportunities for our community and an enhanced approach to Stamford.”