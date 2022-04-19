Agreement has been reached on the refurbishment of a leisure centre closed last year because of its leaking roof.

Work on Deepings Leisure Centre costing £10.5m will begin once a legal agreement has been reached between South Kesteven District Council and site owner Lincolnshire County Council, and a lease has been agreed with the Anthem Trust, which runs The Deepings School.

Plans were revised after a public consultation earlier this year and the learner pool will now be kept, in line with the wishes of almost a quarter of those who responded.

Deepings Leisure Centre before it closed

The revamped leisure centre will also include:

an 80-station gym

a 1.8m deep main swimming pool

two fitness studios

changing rooms

a new reception with small café

At a meeting of South Kesteven District Council's cabinet on Tuesday (April 19), Coun Kelham Cooke (Con - Casewick) and Coun Ashley Baxter (Ind - Market Deeping and West) agreed it would be worth looking at using green energy measures at the leisure centre too, such as solar panels on the roof.

The cabinet member for leisure, Coun Barry Dobson, said: “South Kesteven District Council's corporate plan recognises the role these kind of facilities can play in inspiring residents to take part in sport and physical activity.

“Of equal importance is the council’s commitment to providing, directly and in partnership with others, leisure facilities to enable all the South Kesteven community to lead healthy lives by participating in a wide range of activities.

“As part of our consultation process, we listened to people who use the leisure centre and redrafted the proposals in order to retain the learner pool in line with their views.

"This refurbishment and modernisation will ensure the centre’s long-term future.”

“There are still legal agreements to be ironed out but we are committed to progressing the design, agreeing the final costs and starting work on site as soon as possible.”

Deepings Leisure Centre closed in July 2021 after the roof sprang a major leak.

An earlier plan for a completely new leisure centre for the Deepings, drawn up by the district council in 2019, has now been dropped.

The district council, through its leisure company LeisureSK Ltd, is also responsible for three other centres - in Grantham, Stamford and Bourne.