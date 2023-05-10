Home   News   Article

Arch Label Agency in Stamford celebrates 20th anniversary

By Maddy Baillie
Published: 16:00, 10 May 2023

A business owner is celebrating 20 years selling second-hand designer clothing.

Susie Archer set up Arch Label Agency in Stamford in 2003 when she moved to the area from London.

After becoming fed up with her job in a management consultancy she opened a shop in Maiden Lane selling pre-loved designer clothing and accessories.

Susie Archer, owner of Arch Label Agency
Susie Archer, owner of Arch Label Agency

Susie moved to the shop’s current home in St Paul’s Street a decade ago as the business started to grow.

She said: “I feel thrilled and delighted to be celebrating 20 years.

“I can’t believe it has been that long.”

Susie has always been surrounded by well-dressed family and friends which is where she developed her eye for fashion.

The shop has since gone from strength-to-strength with a customer base in Stamford as well as people travelling the country to have a rifle through the rails of second-hand high end clothing.

She said: “I think I have been ahead of the curve.

“People’s attitudes have now changed a lot.

“Especially after covid with people feeling there was too much consumption, that’s when I really noticed progress being made.”

There are no plans for Susie, 57, to step back from the business as she hopes to run Arch for as long as she can.

