Arch Label Agency in Stamford celebrates 20th anniversary
A business owner is celebrating 20 years selling second-hand designer clothing.
Susie Archer set up Arch Label Agency in Stamford in 2003 when she moved to the area from London.
After becoming fed up with her job in a management consultancy she opened a shop in Maiden Lane selling pre-loved designer clothing and accessories.
Susie moved to the shop’s current home in St Paul’s Street a decade ago as the business started to grow.
She said: “I feel thrilled and delighted to be celebrating 20 years.
“I can’t believe it has been that long.”
Susie has always been surrounded by well-dressed family and friends which is where she developed her eye for fashion.
The shop has since gone from strength-to-strength with a customer base in Stamford as well as people travelling the country to have a rifle through the rails of second-hand high end clothing.
She said: “I think I have been ahead of the curve.
“People’s attitudes have now changed a lot.
“Especially after covid with people feeling there was too much consumption, that’s when I really noticed progress being made.”
There are no plans for Susie, 57, to step back from the business as she hopes to run Arch for as long as she can.