Aiming to create a green walk

A green and healthy environment is the aim of a group set up to help shape the way the Deepings area is developed in the coming years.

The creation of a Green Walk route around the Deepings is one of the key projects to come out of work to develop a Neighbourhood Plan for that area.

The Neighbourhood Planning process is now well underway, with residents of Market Deeping and Deeping St James currently involved in contributing to the improvement of their local environment.

One of the people behind the Green Walk project is Dr Pam Byrd of ‘The Deepings First’ Neighbourhood Planning Group.

She said: “In the Deepings we are promoting the development of a ‘Healthy Neighbourhood’ where residents can enjoy an independent, active and fulfilling lifestyle for as long as possible.

“Our activities in December are focused on mapping the character of the local area, and on ensuring that accessible green routes are included in the design of any future development of land to support walking, cycling and buggy pushing, as well as being suitable for wheelchair and mobility scooter use.”

A Deepings Green Walk consultation leaflet is being circulated to all householeds in the Market Deeping and Deeping St James area, with residents being asked to put forward their views.

The group has identified a ‘green belt’ route that forms a complete circuit of approximately nine miles around the Deepings area and wants any proposed new development on land identified along that route to be expected to include accessible footpaths and cycle routes that link with existing walk ways.

The Green Walk has the support of MP for South Holland John Hayes, who said: “I was interested to learn about the Deepings Green Walk project, which I fully support.

“This initiative will help promote healthy living, along with protecting and securing green spaces and footpaths in the Deepings.”

For more information on the Green Walk project contact Pam Byrd on 01778 346049 or at pam.byrd@deepingsgreenwalk.co.uk. or visit the website at www.deepingsgreenwalk.co.uk