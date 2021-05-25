A person has been flown to hospital after falling from a height.

Warwickshire and Northamptonshire Air Ambulance was called to an incident on the border of Rutland and Lincolnshire at 11.36am yesterday (May 24). The air ambulance crew arrived at the scene at 11.58am.

The patient, who had fallen from a height, was in cardiac arrest and was resuscitated and anaesthetised on the scene before being flown to hospital.