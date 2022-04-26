Emergency services were called to a crash between a fire engine and a car.

Police were called to the two-vehicle crash in Casterton Road, Stamford just after 6pm yesterday (Monday, April 25).

The road was closed for a number of hours between Empingham Road and the Little Casterton Road junction following the crash, which involved a fire engine and a black Audi Q3.

The air ambulance landed at Bluecoat Primary School Photo: Frank Newbon

The Lincs and Notts Air Ambulance service also attended the incident, and landed at Bluecoat Primary School in Green Lane.

A woman driver of the Audi sustained minor injuries and a wall was damaged as a result of the crash.

A crash in Casterton Road, Stamford