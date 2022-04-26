Crash between fire engine and car in Casterton Road, Stamford
Published: 10:22, 26 April 2022
| Updated: 10:24, 26 April 2022
Emergency services were called to a crash between a fire engine and a car.
Police were called to the two-vehicle crash in Casterton Road, Stamford just after 6pm yesterday (Monday, April 25).
The road was closed for a number of hours between Empingham Road and the Little Casterton Road junction following the crash, which involved a fire engine and a black Audi Q3.
The Lincs and Notts Air Ambulance service also attended the incident, and landed at Bluecoat Primary School in Green Lane.
A woman driver of the Audi sustained minor injuries and a wall was damaged as a result of the crash.