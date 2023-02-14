Magpas Air Ambulance lands in Stamford Endowed Schools sports field
Published: 17:15, 14 February 2023
| Updated: 17:19, 14 February 2023
An air ambulance has been seen landing in Stamford.
Magpas Air Ambulance was called to Stamford this afternoon (Tuesday, February 14).
It circled the town a number of times before landing on the Stamford Endowed Schools sports field off Conduit Road.
However within minutes of arriving at the scene, the crew was told that advanced medical care was no longer required.
The air ambulance returned to its base near Huntingdon.