An air ambulance has been seen landing in Stamford.

Magpas Air Ambulance was called to Stamford this afternoon (Tuesday, February 14).

It circled the town a number of times before landing on the Stamford Endowed Schools sports field off Conduit Road.

The Magpas Air Ambulance in flight. Picture: Magpas

However within minutes of arriving at the scene, the crew was told that advanced medical care was no longer required.

The air ambulance returned to its base near Huntingdon.