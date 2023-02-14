Home   News   Article

Magpas Air Ambulance lands in Stamford Endowed Schools sports field

By Maddy Baillie
maddy.baillie@iliffepublishing.co.uk
Published: 17:15, 14 February 2023
 | Updated: 17:19, 14 February 2023

An air ambulance has been seen landing in Stamford.

Magpas Air Ambulance was called to Stamford this afternoon (Tuesday, February 14).

It circled the town a number of times before landing on the Stamford Endowed Schools sports field off Conduit Road.

The Magpas Air Ambulance in flight. Picture: Magpas
However within minutes of arriving at the scene, the crew was told that advanced medical care was no longer required.

The air ambulance returned to its base near Huntingdon.

