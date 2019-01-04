Home   News   Article

Air ambulance lands in Stamford

By Matthew Brown
Published: 15:15, 04 January 2019
 | Updated: 15:54, 04 January 2019

The air ambulance has landed in Stamford this afternoon (January 4) to tend to someone who fell.

It landed on the field next to St Leonard's Priory.

A spokesman from East Midlands Ambulance Service said they received an emergency call at 1.46pm to Priory Gardens after the caller reported that someone had fallen over.

They added a LIVES First Responder, a crewed ambulance were sent, along with the air ambulance.

