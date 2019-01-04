Air ambulance lands in Stamford

The air ambulance has landed in Stamford this afternoon (January 4) to tend to someone who fell.

It landed on the field next to St Leonard's Priory.

A spokesman from East Midlands Ambulance Service said they received an emergency call at 1.46pm to Priory Gardens after the caller reported that someone had fallen over.

They added a LIVES First Responder, a crewed ambulance were sent, along with the air ambulance.