People can find out about reducing alcohol intake and under age drinking through a talk on April 25.

Starting at 2pm, it will look at the local demographic, One You Lincolnshire's alcohol reduction pathway, and who is eligible for support.

Referral routes will be discussed, and those joining will hear from Laura Bell, the drink less lead from One You Lincolnshire, and Jayne Boote, who will be discussing the impact of underage alcohol consumption on health and the community.

Drinking will be the subject of a talk over Zoom. Photo: iStock

Taking place over Zoom, people can join for free to simply listen, or can ask questions by submitting them in advance by email.

To join or to submit questions, email info@stamfordheacharity.com