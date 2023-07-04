A supermarket chain has submitted plans for a new food store in the area.

If approved, the plans for a £5 million Aldi store in West Road, Bourne would create 40 jobs.

It would have 127 car parking spaces, including four electric vehicle charging points. Infrastructure would also be put in place to create a further 22 charging points in the future.

The proposed Aldi which could be built in West Road, Bourne

Aldi held a public consultation on its proposals for Bourne in February. Sixty-two per cent of people supported the plans with some suggesting a budget supermarket would be welcome in the current economic climate.

Using feedback from the consultation, Aldi’s plans include more trees and hedgerows to mitigate the impact of the development on Bourne Wood.

An Aldi spokesperson said: “After receiving a good deal of support, and a lot of helpful feedback, we are delighted to announce that we are moving forward with the next steps of our plans for Bourne, having now officially submitted a planning application to South Kesteven District Council.

An aerial view of the planned supermarket

“We recognise that concerns have been raised by some residents over the possible impact on Bourne Wood, and as such I am pleased to announce that we have changed our proposals to mitigate our impact.

“Our proposals now see a 79 per cent gain in trees and hedgerows on the site, allowing for more of the natural habitat to be preserved, reducing the impact on the area, including Bourne Wood. This, along with the fact that we received a high level of public support, means that we are confident in our proposals.”

People can read full details and comment on the plans, which have the application number S23/1177, by visiting the South Kesteven District Council website.