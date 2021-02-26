Home   News   Article

Aldi in Stamford due to be built from early summer and will open in late 2021

By Suzanne Moon
Published: 12:00, 26 February 2021

Work is underway to clear the site which will be occupied by a new supermarket before the end of the year.

Buildings off Uffington Road, Stamford, previously occupied by FH Gilman Ltd plant hire, are being demolished and the overgrown land is being cleared ready for an Aldi supermarket, which was granted planning permission in September last year.

A spokesman for Aldi said: “Following the demolition and clearing that is currently taking place we anticipate construction will start in the early summer of this year with a target to open the store to customers towards the end of the year.”

The former Gilman site off Uffington Road, Stamford, is being cleared for an Aldi supermarketThe land had become overgrown, and was the target of arsonists in December 2019Machines are tearing down the old buildings to make way for AldiAldi will be a £5m investment in the town with jobs created

Aldi has just been named the UK’s top supermarket following a Which? survey.

The £5m branch in Stamford will create about 40 jobs according to Aldi, and could be the catalyst for further development behind the store.

This, according to a ‘masterplan’ revealed in May last year, includes the proposed development of 162 homes and a care home.

The site is being cleared of old buildings
The announcment that Aldi will be built on the east side of Stamford, just a stone’s throw from Morrisons, has caused some dismay about a lack of provision for people living in the west of the town and the traffic issues this helps cause.

