Home   News   Article

Aldi store in Stamford will be 'catalyst' to build new housing estate and care home

By Steve Creswell
-
steve.creswell@iliffepublishing.co.uk
Published: 14:01, 15 May 2020

The construction of a new Aldi supermarket in Stamford will be a “catalyst” for further development on the site, including a housing estate and care home.

An overview of the masterplan is being shared with the public as part of a virtual public exhibition organised by the food giant.

The Mercury revealed earlier this week that bosses were preparing to submit a planning application for a new £5 million store on the former FH Gilman & Co site on Uffington Road.

Read more
BusinessEnvironmentHomes NewsStamford

More by this author

Steve Creswell
This site uses cookies. By continuing to browse the site you are agreeing to our use of cookies - Learn More
AGREE