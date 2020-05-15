The construction of a new Aldi supermarket in Stamford will be a “catalyst” for further development on the site, including a housing estate and care home.

An overview of the masterplan is being shared with the public as part of a virtual public exhibition organised by the food giant.

The Mercury revealed earlier this week that bosses were preparing to submit a planning application for a new £5 million store on the former FH Gilman & Co site on Uffington Road.