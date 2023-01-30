A shop assistant is counting down the months until she embarks on the trip of a lifetime.

For a few years Ali Macdonald from Stamford has had her sights set on climbing to the summit of Mount Kilimanjaro, Africa’s highest mountain.

Due to the pandemic plans were put on hold but finally the deposit has been put down and Ali is starting her fundraising mission ahead of the eight to 10 day climb in summer.

Ali Macdonald from Stamford

She aims to raise £5,725 for Alzheimer’s Research, a charity close to her heart.

Ali said: “I have always wanted to do something like this for Alzheimer’s Research.

“My nan died from Alzheimer’s when I was a youngster so this is my chance to do something for them.”

Jane Thomas, Ali's late grandma

Ali, 40, will be taking the Lemosho route, the most scenic trail on Kilimanjaro and the route favoured for allowing trekkers to adjust to the altitude.

She puts her choice of fundraising challenge down to a ‘mid-life crisis’.

Ali, who works in Superdrug and Mountain Warehouse, said: “I got to the age of 40 and although I have had great achievements what better to tell great nieces and nephews than I did this.

“I am a bit apprehensive and anxious but I am really looking forward to it.”

Ali has previously completed the Three Peaks challenge and has been going for regular walks and gym sessions ahead of the climb.

“After the Three Peaks I realised that I definitely need to do a lot more training,” she said.

To kick off fundraising Ali will host a bake off at Mama Liz’s on March 18 from 12pm.

She is looking for 10 bakers to make cakes or sweet treats which will be judged on the

day.

The winner will have their product baked at Askers Bakery for a month with profits going to Alzheimer’s Research.

To donate, visit: www.justgiving.com/fundraising/ali-macdonald4

Anyone wanting to take part can call Ali on 07921 463544.

Ali has also been doing collections and raffles at Go Outdoors in Peterborough.