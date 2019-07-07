Alisha of Stamford wins engineering award
Alisha Knox of Stamford received an award for Best Female at last week’s Air and Defence College Graduation Ceremony at RAF College Cranwell.
The presentation from Lincoln-based aerospace engineering company Leonardo aim to encourage women into the defence and engineering sectors.
At the college, students spend several days a week on placement to gain vital work skills.
Leonardo systems engineer Cairan Thompson-Hayes said Alisha was chosen as she “demonstrated exceptional growth on the course, displaying an ability to adapt to new challenges, always seeking to deliver the best possible performance.”
