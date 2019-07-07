Alisha Knox of Stamford received an award for Best Female at last week’s Air and Defence College Graduation Ceremony at RAF College Cranwell.

The presentation from Lincoln-based aerospace engineering company Leonardo aim to encourage women into the defence and engineering sectors.

At the college, students spend several days a week on placement to gain vital work skills.

Air and Defence College Graduation Ceremony held at RAF Cranwell, Lincolnshire. Picture: Chris Vaughan Photography for Lincoln College Date: June 24, 2019 (13215699)

Leonardo systems engineer Cairan Thompson-Hayes said Alisha was chosen as she “demonstrated exceptional growth on the course, displaying an ability to adapt to new challenges, always seeking to deliver the best possible performance.”