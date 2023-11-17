Home   News   Article

Rutland County Council offers free bus journeys throughout December

By Maddy Baillie
Published: 08:00, 17 November 2023

A council is getting into the Christmas spirit by offering free transport.

Throughout December Rutland County Council is offering free bus travel on all of its routes.

The offer is valid for any journey starting after 9am, including weekend trips.

A bus stop in Rutland
In October Rutland County Council was awarded an additional £250,000 from the government for bus improvements.

A spokesperson for Rutland County Council said: “We are really pleased to be providing free travel across Rutland in December.

“We will be sending out further information in the coming days.”

