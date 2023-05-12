A dramatic change in the make-up of the district council will see the Conservatives trying to work with Independents because no group has overall control.

The make-up of South Kesteven District Council is very different following the shock removal of both the leader and deputy leader at the local election last week.

Leader Kelham Cooke and his deputy Adam Stokes were ousted when the Conservatives lost 16 seats, leaving them with 24. The Independents increased their seats by 11 to 22 and the Greens won four seats, their first on the council. The Liberal Democrats won four seats and Labour two seats.

New Green Councillors for SKDC, from left, are Vanessa Smith (with son Wilbur), Patsy Ellis, and Rhys Baker. Photo: South Lincolnshire Green Party

The result means the Conservative group will have to try to work with Independents to form a ruling coalition if it is to have any control in the chamber.

Philip Sagar, vice president of the Grantham and Stamford Conservative Association and chairman of the Stamford Welland branch, said he was “very disappointed” with the result.

Mr Sagar said: “It’s a great shame that national politics has been reflected in local politics and that good councillors who have the ability to make change for good have lost their seats.

“The result still leaves the Conservative group as the largest single group without an overall majority. As a local rate payer myself, I hope common sense prevails and an arrangement can be agreed with the Independents, that is some of the true Independents.”

Coun Cooke, who remains a county councillor and led SKDC for the last four years, said he was sad to lose his seat in the Casewick ward, which covers the Uffington, Barholm and Greatford areas .

He said: “It has been an amazing 12 years. To be a councillor for where I grew up is an enormous privilege, especially the last four years as leader of the council working alongside many of my colleagues who have been there on the best days and supported me through the tough ones.”

Coun Cooke received 688 votes, the lowest number in the ward.

Green Party candidate Coun Dr Vanessa Smith was elected to one of the two Casewick seats.

She said: “There has been certain disatisfaction with the leadership, paricularly with regards to the Deepings Leisure Centre. I realise it is an enormous amount of work ahead, but I will endeavour to work my hardest for those who voted for me to whom I’m extremely grateful.”

Married couple Emma Baker and Rhys Baker took two seats for the Greens in Bourne Austerby ward.

Coun Stokes, the former deputy leader of South Kesteven District Council said he was “gutted” and “heartbroken” after losing his seat.

He said there had been a backlash against the Conservative government which was reflected in the results locally. “And unfortunately I was one of the victims of that,” he added.

“I am heartbroken we got to this point but that’s the way things fall and I will just have to pick myself up.”

A leader and cabinet will be elected to form the ruling administration, either from the largest party governing alone, with fewer than 29 seats, or in coalition.

The leader of the council will be elected by the full council next Thursday, May 18.