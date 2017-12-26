All smiles as choir performs at care home

Christmas joy was brought to Stamford care home residents by a school choir.

The Year 6 pupils from Malcolm Sargent Primary School in Stamford sang carols at Priory Court Care Home last Friday.

Overjoyed residents sang along and clapped their hands as the choir performed in the home’s lounge.

And pupils even sang in the corridors for resi dents who were unable to leave their rooms.

Katie Perry, assistant headteacher, said: “Some of them don’t get many visitors so it is nice they have had the children bring a smile to their faces, even if they couldn’t get out of bed. One of the nurses said, ‘you have made their Christmas’.”

The choir were led by music teacher, Vicki Mills, while Jeremy Jepson played piano.

One of the residents who plays piano even played a few jazz numbers. Helping ensure the performance happened was Stamford estate agents Leaders, who paid for a minibus to take the children to the home.

n Children from Ryhall and Essendine Rainbows, Brownies and Guides also brought festive joy to shoppers by singing Christmas carols in the foyer of the Morrisons supermarket in Stamford last Friday. Their efforts saw them raise £40 towards the running cost of their group. Photo: Lee Hellwing