Rain failed to dampen spirits at the opening of Stamford’s Mid-Lent Fair.

The return of the fair last night (Monday, March 21) proved popular with people queuing up in the drizzle to have a spin on the rides.

The fair, which has run since the 15th century, was officially opened by deputy mayor of Stamford Andrew Croft at the waltzer ride in Broad Street.

This was followed by the National Anthem and poet laureate Scott Coe's poem 'Roll Up! Roll up! (Stamford Mid-Lent Fair)'.

Dignitaries then had a ride on the carousel, a bump on the dodgems, sampled brandy snaps and tried their hand at donkey derby.

The Mercury photographer Chris Lowndes was at the opening to catch all of the fun on camera.

Cadets Cody Watson and Emily Horsted with the bell and deputy mayor of Stamford Andrew Croft

Attractions for all ages and food stalls are spread across Broad Street, Red Lion Square, Star Lane, Sheepmarket and Bath Row.

The fair rides will run until Saturday (March 25), when they move onto Grantham.

Maisie Palmer, 6, on the carousel

Silva Dungworth and Sophia Horris

Town crier Andrew Browning and deputy mayor Andrew Croft

The opening of Stamford Mid-Lent Fair 2023

Freak Out

Stamford Mid-Lent Fair 2023

Freak Out at Stamford Mid-Lent Fair

Families enjoyed the opening of the fair despite the rainy weather

Deputy town mayor Andrew Croft with Stamford Town Councillor Angela Carter-Begbie

Isla, Charlie, George and India on the hoops

Stamford Town Councillors Sheila Sismore and Gloria Johnson

Elsie and Bonnie Wills and Billie Chiverton

