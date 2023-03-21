Stamford's Mid-Lent Fair returns
Rain failed to dampen spirits at the opening of Stamford’s Mid-Lent Fair.
The return of the fair last night (Monday, March 21) proved popular with people queuing up in the drizzle to have a spin on the rides.
The fair, which has run since the 15th century, was officially opened by deputy mayor of Stamford Andrew Croft at the waltzer ride in Broad Street.
This was followed by the National Anthem and poet laureate Scott Coe's poem 'Roll Up! Roll up! (Stamford Mid-Lent Fair)'.
Dignitaries then had a ride on the carousel, a bump on the dodgems, sampled brandy snaps and tried their hand at donkey derby.
The Mercury photographer Chris Lowndes was at the opening to catch all of the fun on camera.
Photos are available to purchase by visiting: www.photos.iliffemedia.co.uk.
Attractions for all ages and food stalls are spread across Broad Street, Red Lion Square, Star Lane, Sheepmarket and Bath Row.
The fair rides will run until Saturday (March 25), when they move onto Grantham.
Send your fair pictures to smeditor@stamfordmercury.co.uk.