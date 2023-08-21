Fair rides rolled into town for five days of summer fun.

Ashley Wood Funfairs set up at the Recreation Ground on Wednesday (August 16) with attractions including dodgems, a runaway train, waltzers, the Miami, the Extreme and the Sizzler.

The event used to take place in October each year, but the showmen tried out a summer fair in 2021 and have stuck with their new slot.

Callum and Lily Suffling

Families took their final rides yesterday (Sunday, August 20) before the fair moved on to the next location.

Woods Funfairs was established by the late William Wood around 30 years ago and is now managed by his son, Ashley Wood.

Six-year-olds Albert Smith and Nico Farrell

Annabel Lennie and Olive Turner

Elena Sharman, Ruby Rasodha and Myla Thandi

Photos were captured by Mercury photographer Chris Lowndes.