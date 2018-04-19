All the fun of the fair in Bytham

A Little Bytham teenager is celebrating after reaching another milestone in her efforts to raise money to visit Belarus.

Thea Revell, 13, has been a girl guide since she was 11 and organised a fun day last Sunday to pay towards her exchange trip with Belarus guides.

The week-long visit will see her camp with her counterparts and spend a few day with one of their families.

The event took place in Little Bytham Village Hall and featured games, activities, refreshments, a 3D printing demonstration, a raffle and a state-of-the-art virtual reality headset.

Thea said: “The day went fantastically well and was a great success.

“More than 200 people came to the join in the fun and I raised £690.

“I’d like to thank the local community, family and friends for their tremendous support.

“I am looking forward to getting a new experience in a different country this summer. Belarus will hopefully be a life-changing experience”

However, Thea still needs to raise money to pay for her vaccinations and spending money.

She said: “I am available to do any odd jobs. If anyone has a dog they need walking, a pet that needs feeding, children that need looking after, a cake that needs baking or leaflets that need delivering, then please call me on 01780 410364.”