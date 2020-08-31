Almost a third of eligible jobs in South Kesteven and Rutland have been furloughed since March, with more than 1,000 more added to the scheme last month.

Figures from HM Revenue and Customs show around 21,000 claims to furlough jobs were made in South Kesteven by the end of July and 5,100 claims were made in Rutland. In both areas this equates to 32 per cent of eligible jobs, the same take-up rate as in the UK.

During this time, the Government paid 80 per cent of employees’ wages through Chancellor Rishi Sunak’s scheme, up to a maximum of £2,500 per month per employee.