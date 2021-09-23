Home   News   Article

Stamford Health Education and Awareness Charity talk about alternative medicines and treatments

By Chloe Butler
chloe.butler@iliffepublishing.co.uk
Published: 17:42, 23 September 2021
 | Updated: 17:43, 23 September 2021

Alternative medicines and treatments will be under the spotlight from 2pm to 4pm tomorrow (Friday, September 24).

Stamford Health Education and Awareness Charity is running a Zoom meeting with practitioners answering questions people might have.

To watch the video meeting click here at 2pm.

Alternative medicines and therapies will be discussed. Photo: iStock
To submit questions email info@stamfordheacharity.com in advance.

