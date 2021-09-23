Stamford Health Education and Awareness Charity talk about alternative medicines and treatments
Published: 17:42, 23 September 2021
| Updated: 17:43, 23 September 2021
Alternative medicines and treatments will be under the spotlight from 2pm to 4pm tomorrow (Friday, September 24).
Stamford Health Education and Awareness Charity is running a Zoom meeting with practitioners answering questions people might have.
To watch the video meeting click here at 2pm.
To submit questions email info@stamfordheacharity.com in advance.