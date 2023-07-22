Spacious beautiful cottage in Morton with former village shop attached on market with Eckfords
This is an amazing opportunity to purchase a spacious beautifully presented cottage.
Benefiting from a self contained annexe this is an ideal opportunity to let this out or accommodate a relative. There is also a former shop attached to the building, which could be incorporated back into the property subject to planning regulations. It is a property that should not be missed, according to estate agents Eckfords.
A part glazed front door opens to an entrance hallway where there are stairs to the first floor. The lounge leads off, which is a lovely and charming room with some original features including exposed wooden ceiling beams and a log burning stove.
The dining room also has an attractive feature alcove.
The breakfast kitchen is fitted with a range of wall mounted and floor standing cream fronted cupboards with complimentary wooden effect worktops and an electric over and ceramic hob. There is space for a washing machine and fridge, and a built-in shoe storage cupboard.
A shower room with an enclosed double width shower cubicle is also on the ground floor.
Upstairs, there’s a split landing with doors off both ways to bedrooms. There are four good-sized bedrooms and a family bathroom with a free-standing claw rolled bath with a shower attachment.
Outside at the front of this cottage is the former hairdressers salon which has had change of usage and is now classified as a residential premised and subject to normal planning restrictions can be incorporated back into the main house.
A uPVC wooden effect front door leads into the main area of the former shop. At the back of the shop is a small utility room which includes a sink and drainer with mixer taps. Off the utility room is a small cloakroom with a low level toilet and wall mounted wash hand basin.
This property has a garden at the front of the cottage. Directly outside the kitchen door is a large paved and gated patio seating area. Towards the north side of the cottage is a double garage with an up and over door and parking in front. Their is a area of lawn with a timber garden shed and an additional driveway to provide further off road parking.
A separate annexe, with its own front door has a bathroom with a bath and shower over, a kitchen, a lounge and a bedroom.
57 and 57a High Street Morton is on the market for the newly-reduced price of £450,000. To find out more or book a viewing call Eckfords on 01778 426215.