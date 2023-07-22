This is an amazing opportunity to purchase a spacious beautifully presented cottage.

Benefiting from a self contained annexe this is an ideal opportunity to let this out or accommodate a relative. There is also a former shop attached to the building, which could be incorporated back into the property subject to planning regulations. It is a property that should not be missed, according to estate agents Eckfords.

A part glazed front door opens to an entrance hallway where there are stairs to the first floor. The lounge leads off, which is a lovely and charming room with some original features including exposed wooden ceiling beams and a log burning stove.

57 and 57a High Street in Morton is on the market with Eckfords

The dining room also has an attractive feature alcove.

The breakfast kitchen is fitted with a range of wall mounted and floor standing cream fronted cupboards with complimentary wooden effect worktops and an electric over and ceramic hob. There is space for a washing machine and fridge, and a built-in shoe storage cupboard.

A shower room with an enclosed double width shower cubicle is also on the ground floor.

Upstairs, there’s a split landing with doors off both ways to bedrooms. There are four good-sized bedrooms and a family bathroom with a free-standing claw rolled bath with a shower attachment.

Outside at the front of this cottage is the former hairdressers salon which has had change of usage and is now classified as a residential premised and subject to normal planning restrictions can be incorporated back into the main house.

A uPVC wooden effect front door leads into the main area of the former shop. At the back of the shop is a small utility room which includes a sink and drainer with mixer taps. Off the utility room is a small cloakroom with a low level toilet and wall mounted wash hand basin.

This property has a garden at the front of the cottage. Directly outside the kitchen door is a large paved and gated patio seating area. Towards the north side of the cottage is a double garage with an up and over door and parking in front. Their is a area of lawn with a timber garden shed and an additional driveway to provide further off road parking.

A separate annexe, with its own front door has a bathroom with a bath and shower over, a kitchen, a lounge and a bedroom.

57 and 57a High Street Morton is on the market for the newly-reduced price of £450,000. To find out more or book a viewing call Eckfords on 01778 426215.