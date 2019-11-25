These incredible photos of the crowds that turned out for the Christmas lights switch-on on Sunday (November 24) were taken by Nick Dawson.

Over the course of the afternoon, thousands of people turned up to the festive market and then, at 4.30pm, people flocked to Red Lion Square for the switching on of the Christmas lights.

The packed square and High Street were photographed from an upstairs window by Nick, giving a brilliant view of how well-attended the event was.