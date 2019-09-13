Festival talks will add life to the Stamford Georgian Festival later this month.

Amazing stories include ‘Mrs Briggs, A Most Remarkable Georgian Herione’, featuring Sarah Murden and Joanne Major telling the tale of the politician and spy.

‘Fallen Favourites? Sarah Marlborough, Abigail Masham and the Georgians’ will relate how both women vying for Queen Anne’s favours long outlived her death in 1714 and enjoyed chequered lives.

Sarah Murden and Joanne Major (16432791)

‘Meet a Georgian Inventor’ tells of amazing creations through the eyes of an inventor of the time with two interactive talks for all the family.

Character actor John White takes centre stage for ‘The Honours of the Table with Adams The Butler’, a man who has been in service for many years in a grand Regency house. .

‘The Re-Discovery of Sir Joseph Banks’ Florilegium’ recallsCaptain Cook’s Endeavour voyage from 1768 to 1771.

Historian Mark Davies will talk on England’s First Balloonist James Sadler who took flight in 1784.

To round off the weekend, ‘More Than a Dream: Invention and Innovation in the Age of Enlightenment’ will relatehow Georgian knowledge and technology moved at a breathless pace- from stunning architecture to intriguing experiments.

Visit www.stamfordgeorgianfestival.co.uk for details or look here.