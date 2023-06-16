A video has captured the moment an Amazon Prime delivery van went up in flames.

A reader captured the video from a car window at about 7pm tonight (Friday, June 16), which shows the front of the van engulfed in flames.

It happened in a layby on the A15 close to the village of Baston.

It is understood the driver was not injured.

The road was closed for a short time while fire crews extinguished the blaze, which spread to some neighbouring grassland.

Amazon has been contacted for a comment.